With the July temperatures rising, so are the stakes for the summer baseball season. The first Hutchinson squad to begin its postseason path is the V.F.W. team, which was scheduled to play its sub-district opener Tuesday night.
Hutch began by playing St. James in Sleepy Eye, the first game it plays in the Second District’s Southwest Sub-district double-elimination tournament. Sleepy Eye, Mankato Maroon and New Ulm are also a part of the subsection, making for a tough path for the team to advance to the section tournament.
“When you start playing the 3A teams like New Ulm and Mankato, those guys are loaded,” head coach Tyrone Wacker said.
Win or lose, Hutchinson plays at least once more on Wednesday, with the final days of the tournament extending into Friday and Saturday.
Wacker added that during the regular season, Hutchinson had seen some of its opponents’ best pitchers this season, which has hampered its offensive output. For Hutch to advance in the tournament, Wacker feels it would need to elevate its recent play.
“We’d have to play really good to win a couple games,” Wacker said. “We’d have to play above the norm. If we play average, we’ll get beat. We’ll have to play really good.”
Some of the leaders Wacker has leaned on this season include Colin Nagle, Brady Knorr and Sam Rensch. The later started on the varsity basketball team as a freshman, but his summer baseball coach sees real potential for him on the diamond.
“He’s got stuff. He’s got stuff you can’t teach,” Wacker said. “Baseball could end up being his best sport because he can flat out hit. He’s just got that ability.”
Though the wins haven’t come easily for Hutchinson this season, Wacker has seen potential in a number of kids this summer. He feels that it won’t be long until they’re making a difference on the varsity team.
“There’s a couple other kids that can run and play real baseball,” he said. “There’s some other really kids out there who are really good, too.”
Before that happens, though, Hutchinson has an opportunity to make some noise in its subsection tournament. As district host, St. James automatically advances to the section tournament. The next top two teams also advance to the section bracket, which begins next Tuesday.
The Southeast sub-district features St. Peter, Mankato White, Mapleton and Farmington, with two teams advancing to the section tournament. The North sub-district will have three teams advance from a field that features Chaska, Shakopee, Glencoe, Mound and Sibley East.
Wacker hopes the team can string together a few victories to be among those that have their seasons extended.
“I’d pay big money for a couple wins,” he said with a laugh.