Aug. 5, 2021
Virginia C. Condon, 90, passed away Aug. 5, lovingly surrounded by her children at Cedar Crest Estates, Silver Lake. Visitation was Monday, Aug. 9, with rosary and parish prayers. Further visitation was Tuesday morning Aug. 10, all at the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake. Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church of Silver Lake. Concelebrants were Rev. Todd Petersen and Rev. John Hayes. Pall bearers were Barbara Stelzner, Veronica Fiecke, Liz Bacon, Gina Yarke, Bernadette Rasmussen and Michael Bacon. Casket bearers were Jacob Condon, Ted Condon, Christopher Condon, Michael Condon, Erik Condon, Christian Rasmussen and Cody Bacon. Interment at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake. Luncheon followed in the church basement.
Virginia was born June 15, 1931, at home on her parents’ farm in Wabasso. She was the oldest of Clarence and Marie Baune’s nine children. She graduated from St. Anne’s High School in Wabasso.
Virginia met Thomas “Tom aka Tommy” at a Whoopee John dance in Olivia. They married at St. Anne’s Catholic Church Nov. 10, 1953. They started out their married life briefly in New Ulm, Cedar Mills, and then lived about 15 years in Hutchinson. After having 11 children, they outgrew their small house, and in 1970 moved to their farm outside of Silver Lake.
Although Virginia might initially strike you as a quiet person, she liked to visit and made many good friends over the years no matter where she lived. She also enjoyed visiting with her family and relatives. She always had plenty of food ready to make a good meal for guests.
She was well known in the area for the beautiful cakes she made. She seemed to succeed at every project she endeavored, whether it was sewing, crocheting, painting, woodcrafts, ceramics, quilting, making rosaries, baking or gardening.
For 16 years, Virginia and Tom spent the winters at the Pine to Palm Resort Park at Weslaco, Texas, where they made more friends. She joined the sewing circle, did crafts, played cards, Yahtzee and bingo.
After Tom died in 2016, Virginia spent a year at the farm before moving into her assisted living apartment at Cedar Crest Estates. She absolutely loved it there, and she participated in many activities such as crafts, Bingo, movie night, music concerts and visiting with the other residents. She had a doll collection and loved to show her “babies” to the staff.
Virginia was a member of the Rosary Society at Holy Family Church and the Chat and Chew homemakers club for many years. She told us many stories about the friends she made and their fun times together.
She especially enjoyed babies and the grandchildren. That became really apparent in her final month as they could perk her up like no other.
Virginia is survived by her children, Barbara Stelzner, Thomas (Rhonda) Condon, Veronica (Paul) Fiecke, James (Kathy) Condon, Stephen (Kathy) Condon, Vincent (Rosie) Condon, Charles (Julie) Condon, Liz (Mike) Bacon, Gina (Randy) Yarke, Bernadette (Craig) Rasmussen, and Paul (Bethany) Condon; her siblings, Elaine Jenniges, Rosemary Baune, Sylvester Baune, Theresa Buechner and Bernard Baune; in-laws, Alf Jenniges, Darlene Baune, Diane (John) Bastian, Michael Condon, and Joseph O’ Fallon; 37 grandchildren, Jennifer Hunt, Rebecca Roxx, Thomas Condon, Erik (Hannah) Condon, Kara Condon, Shannon Fiecke, Dustin Fiecke (Dori Petroff), Tim Fiecke, Andrew Fiecke, Samantha Condon, Christopher Condon (Emonalee Weaver), Kimberly Condon (Zach Eisenschenk), Allison (Free) Lorenz, Jacob (Heather) Condon, Daniel (Shelly) Condon, Laura (Jim) Rosendahl, Theresa (Mike) Lucin, John (Jennifer) Condon, Michael (Kristen) Condon, Michelle (Nick) Pramann, Ted Condon, Leander Condon, Nic (Angela) Bacon, Amber (Gus) Ortis, Cody Bacon, Mikey Bacon, Natasha (Tom) Lambert, Joshua (Kaylyn) Forcier, Justin (Stephanie) Forcier, Brianna Forcier (Jimmy Grenke), Jedediah Rasmussen, Hosanna (Rob) Termaat, Christian Rasmussen, Abigail Rasmussen, Greg (Lorna) Condon, Jeremy Condon, and Nicole (Andrew) Kari; step-grandchildren Cody Jensen, Nate Smith, Zach Smith and Emelia Smith; 32 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Marie Baune; husband Tom; siblings and in-laws; Dolores and Leslie Schroeder, Cathy and Ray Ewald, Howard and Myrtle Condon, Patrick Condon, LaNora and Alvin Schlueter, Betty and Harold Maresch, Ardella O’Fallon, Alvin Baune, Barb Baune, Gerald and Jean Baune, Cathy Baune, and Jim Buechner; great-grandson Mason; and son-in-law Thomas Stelzner.
Arrangements were entrusted to Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.