Litchfield looked like it was on the way to extending its home-match winning streak after the first game Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Dragons, the next three games didn’t hold up, as they fell to Eden Valley-Watkins 14-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19.
Litchfield, which fell to 13-9 on the season, had played four matches on its home floor prior to Tuesday and had won all of them. The streak-breaking loss could have postseason implications, as Eden Valley-Watkins, 12-7 overall, is in Section 3AA with Litchfield.
Despite the strong start, Litchfield finished the night struggling in its offensive attack with an overall kill percentage of .108. The Dragons had 23 errors in 148 attempts.
Senior middle hitter Greta Hansen paced the Dragons with 14 kills, while Izzy Pennertz added 10 and Morgan Falling eight.
Ciarra Resmen and Grace Braaten had three ace serves each for Litchfield, which had 12 in the match.
Pennertz made three blocks and Hansen two for Litchfield.
The Dragons will look to rebound against an even tougher opponent Thursday, as they play host to Wright County West-leading Annandale. The Cardinals are 15-2 on the season, 4-0 in the WCC, with the Dragons in a tie for second in the conference at 3-1.