After being named the fifth seed in the Section 2AAA tournament last week, Hutchinson defeated Mankato East in straight sets in the opening round Wednesday.
The first set went back and forth with neither team able to separate itself by more than three points. The Tigers pulled through late to take the set 25-23.
“The first game was to get the rust off,” junior Rachel Scheele said. “We haven’t played in a while, so getting back our timing was a big thing.”
The next two sets were par for the course for the Tigers, winning 25-14 and 25-12 to complete the sweep. The sets started close, then Hutchinson went on big runs to put the games away and secure the victory.
The Tigers went on a 10-point run in the second match to take a 16-5 lead. In the third set, they went on a 15-2 run to take a 21-7 lead in the match.
“We had a game plan on them,” head coach Dennis Piechowski said. “We knew where we wanted to go with them. The biggest thing was ... our defensive players in the back row were starting to get the ball up. When we can get the ball up, we’ve got players that can swing at any location.”
Piechowski said the Tigers changed up their defense in the first match and stifled Mankato East the rest of the game.
The Tigers moved on to the quarterfinals to face Eden Prairie Friday, after this issue of the Leader went to press. The Eagles were 18-10 going into the match and presented a tougher challenge as their only losses were against teams with 20 or more wins in the regular season.
The winner plays in the quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the winner between No. 1 Shakopee and No. 8 Chaska. That match will be played on the high seed’s court.
Despite the tough matchups ahead, Hutchinson was ready to roll following Wednesday’s victory, and it was focused on its goals for the postseason.
“We have a goal that hopefully we can get to the end,” Piechowski said. “If we can be better on Friday, that gives us a good opportunity and I think good things will happen.”