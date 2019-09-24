Hutchinson earned its first Wright County Conference East win of the year Thursday in a 3-1 victory over winless Holy Family Catholic.
The Tigers (9-6, 1-0 WCC East) beat the Fire 25-13, 25-18 in the first two sets. They gave up the third set 25-19 but bounced back with a 25-11 win to seal the match.
Leading the Tigers in kills were Grace Daak and Adri Rhoda with 13 each. They were also strong at the net, as Daak earned three solo ace blocks and two assisted ace blocks, and Rhoda had one assisted ace block.
Hutchinson also had solid serving with four aces from Emma Olberg and Emily Messner, and three by Alyssa Stamer.
Hutchinson was back in action Tuesday when it hosted Mayer Lutheran, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A. The Tigers are scheduled to continue their conference schedule with another home match at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Delano Tigers.
Hutchinson 3, Holy Family 1 (Sept. 19)
Hutch ... 25 25 19 25
HolyF ... 13 18 25 11
Hutch stats
Kills — Emma Olberg 8, Rachel Scheele 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1, Grace Daak 13, Morgan Ellis 4, Adri Rhoda 13
Assists — N/A
Digs — Olberg 11, Michaela Stamer 7, Scheele 3, Brunkhorst 1, Daak 2, Ellis 4, Emily Messner 15, Alyssa Stamer 8, Rhoda 1, Bryn Ziegler 1
Serving aces — Olberg 4, Michaela Stamer 1, Ellis 1, Messner 4, Alyssa Stamer 3