Sometimes improving your health, life and happiness doesn't mean taking a new medication or seeking professional help. Studies have found the experience of helping others leads to a sense of greater self-worth and trust. It also has shown to benefit physical and mental health.
For information about volunteer, contact the following resources:
MINNESOTA SENIOR CORPS
Senior Corps taps the skills, talents and experience of more than 200,000 Americans age 55 or older to meet a range of community challenges through three programs:
1. FOSTER GRANDPARENTS: This program provide one-on-one attention to children most at risk in schools. Volunteers help children improve reading and math skills, behavior, and their well-being by providing consistent support and encouragement.
- In McLeod County, call Gail Sumerfelt at 507-530-2295 or email gail.sumerfelt@lssmn.org.
- In Meeker County, call Janel Heinen at 320-241-5173 or email janel.heinen@lssmn.org.
2. SENIOR COMPANIONS: Through weekly visits, Senior Companions offer assistance and friendship to older adults living in their own homes. Volunteers provide non-medical assistance, including respite and transportation.
3. RSVP: Retired Senior Volunteer Program connects volunteers with service opportunities that promote positive change and meet needs in their communities.
- In McLeod County and Meeker counties, call Ecumen of Litchfield at 320-693-2430.
OTHER OPTIONS
Volunteers are welcome at many nonprofit agencies and arts organizations. To find a program, reflect on your own interests. Invest your time where your heart is. For example, if you love animals, check out the local humane societies. Interested in history? Call the local historical societies. Want to know about faith-based opportunities? Ask at local churches. There is something for everyone, so just reach out.