Crews are at work at Lake Waconia Regional Park and Coney Island of the West.
At the regional park on the south shore of Lake Waconia, crews have stripped away topsoil, trees and park facilities for the addition of new utility lines and more formal parking lots.
On Coney Island, trails and picnic areas are taking shape. Following the placement of aggregate, concrete pads are being placed at each end of the island for picnic tables.
Crews are also removing asbestos from old buildings.
— Waconia Patriot