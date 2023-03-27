March 23, 2023
Wade Jeffery Schultz, 61, of Lester Prairie, passed away on Thursday, March 23, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, surrounded by his family, as a result of sudden cardiac arrest. Funeral service was Tuesday, March 28, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie with interment in the Lester Prairie City Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Eric Nelson. Organist was Lynn Mueller. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Bagpiper was Mike Breidenbach; “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were, Matt Tonn, Maurice “Mo” Tonn, Jim Hoof, Chris Bahr, Steve Dietel, Scott Christenson, Dave Horsmann. Honorary casket bearers were the Lester Prairie Fire Department.
Wade Jeffery Schultz was born on March 2, 1962, in Winsted. He was the son of Kendall and Marian (Weibel) Schultz. Wade was baptized as an infant on March 25, 1962, and was confirmed as a youth on April 11, 1976, both at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Wade was a lifelong resident of Lester Prairie. He received his education in Lester Prairie and was a graduate with the Lester Prairie High School Class of 1980. Wade excelled in many sports while in high school, but playing baseball was his passion.
Wade was united in marriage to Amy Stotko in Sept. 1985. The couple’s marriage was blessed with two sons. Wade’s absolute greatest accomplishment was raising his boys; Taylor and Garrett. No conversation was had without him proudly talking about them and their adult lives. Wade was united in marriage to Robin Schaefer, on June 1, 2015 and earned two daughters, Madison and Jena. They shared over seven years of marriage together.
Wade was employed at Target in Hutchinson, for more than 23 years. He was extremely proud of his maintenance job there and solving the world’s problems with all those that ran into him there. Wade was a farm boy at heart — making his family home on ten acres of land of the original Schultz family farm. He was never, ever, ever, one to throw anything away because “it might be worth money!”. Wade was also very proud of his 30 years with the Lester Prairie Fire Department, retiring in 2021. He loved to help those in need and the time spent with fellow firefighters.
Wade was still wearing clothes from the 1980’s and 1990’s, and only buying the beer that was on sale … . he was quite proud of his fierce frugalness. He enjoyed playing his vinyl records, loudly, in his garage and reluctantly had to throw out all his eight-track tapes that no longer worked. He and Robin attended numerous farm and antique auctions, hoping to score a good deal. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, feeding the wildlife, tending to his abundant strawberry patches, and maintaining his “country acres.” He patrolled the neighboring families properties with his four-wheeler, taking over for Kendall as the security. No phone calls made if possible, he would much rather drive his truck, four-wheeler, or side by side when he needed to talk to someone, and if one was outside, it was considered an invitation for him to stop over to shoot the bull.
Wade loved watching and rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers. When he wasn’t watching the Packers play, tv shows of his liking included Wheel of Fortune, Joe Kenda Detective, Green Acres, American Pickers, and Pawn Stars. He loved running around with the younger kids in the family and he was ALWAYS the last to leave the family holiday celebrations. Whether you were a family member or a friend of Wade’s, you more than likely were given a nickname, (buckwheat, weasel, fuzzy etc.) He was known to many as Julio, but he spelled it Hoolio. Wade greatly cherished the time he spent with his family and his friends.
Wade, surrounded by family, passed away on March 23, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 61. Blessed be his memory.
Wade is survived by his loving wife, Robin Schultz, and her girls, Madison and Jena; sons, Taylor Schultz, Garrett (Hannah) Schultz; sisters, Kelli (Gregg) Machemehl, Jill (Brad) Millerbernd; nephews, Ben (Maria) Machemehl, Nick (Amanda) Machemehl, Trey Fiecke (Lucie); great-nieces and nephews, Magdalena, Jonah and Susannah Machemehl, James Machemehl; aunts and uncles, Chuck and Diane Schultz and family, Chris and Amy Schultz and family, Jenni and Marc Sebora and family, Stan Hoof; brother-in-law, Marvin Fiecke; Taylor and Garrett’s mother, Amy Stotko Schultz; many other cousins, family members and friends.
Wade is preceded in death by his parents, Kendall and Marian Schultz; many other loved ones.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapel.com . Please click on obituaries/guest book.