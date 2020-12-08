Dec. 7, 2020
Wallace (Wally) Edward Wigen 85, passed away at Meeker Manor in Litchfield, on Dec. 7, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Burial was Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Northfield Prairie Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born the second of seven sons to Belford and Mary Ellen (Uriell) Wigen in Lakota, North Dakota Feb. 12, 1935. He was baptized June 6,1935, at the Michigan Lutheran Parsonage in Michigan, North Dakota. His family moved to Svea, when Wallace was a young boy where his family farmed. He was confirmed at Svea Lutheran Church and attended public schools in the Svea area. He served in the National Guards out of Willmar from the 1950's to the early 1960's. He was united in marriage to Pamela Myllenbeck Aug. 7,1957. This union was blessed with four children. They ended their marriage in1984. On Jan. 7,1990, he married Barbara (Johnson)Schonning. He drove truck most of his life, working many years for Anderson Chemical in Litchfield. He retired in 2001. He loved family get-to-gathers, country music, western shirts, traveling in an RV, going to casinos, playing whist and rooting for the Twins and Vikings. He took pride in his carpentry and yard work. He couldn't leave home without wearing his favorite cap. Two of his favorite sayings were "One day at a time" and "Just like uptown". He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Eagles Club 3424 in Litchfield. He entered Meeker Manor in June of 2019 because of Alzheimer's.
Wallace is survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Dean (Mary) of Nisswa, Dale (Marcella) of Tucson, Arizona, and Bryan (Cindy) of Litchfield; daughter Kristi Sloane of Tucson, Arizona; step-children Koren Schonning of Chaska, Kenneth (Noreen) Schonning of Farmington, Gwen (Rick) Hanzlik of Montgomery, and Lisa (Kirk) Bollin of Litchfield. He had 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren in all. Brothers, Marvin, Bob (Lois), Julian (Lois), Roger (Charlotte); and step-sister Eleanor Sather.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Philip, and Michael, sister-in-law Carol Wigen; and brother-in-law Glenn Sather.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.