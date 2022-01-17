Walter Allen Sorenson, 90, of Dassel passed away at Jan. 15 at Hutchinson Hospital. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Highland Community Church of Cokato. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Interment at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Cokato City Cemetery. Arrangements with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cokato and Howard Lake.

