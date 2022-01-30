Jan. 15, 2022
Walter Sorenson, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Jan. 15, 2022. He went home to be with his wife who entered heaven two weeks earlier. Funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Highland Community Church in Cokato. Interment was at Cokato Cemetery, Monday, Jan. 31, when both Wally and Delores were laid to rest
Walter (Wally) Allen Sorenson was born Dec. 22, 1931 to Alice and Walter F. Sorenson in Litchfield. Wally grew up on a farm in rural Litchfield, near Beckville. After attending country school, he went on to graduate from Litchfield High School in 1949.
He entered the US Army in September, 1952. Before that, he had met a Cokato girl while roller skating at the Cokato roller rink. While dancing on skates, she stole his heart away and he married Delores Peterson Jan. 21, 1953. They lived in Newport News, Virginia, where he was stationed until his discharge in 1954. Returning to Minnesota, they farmed for years in rural Litchfield. In the mid-60's he took a job at 3M and in 1968 they moved to Dassel. He worked at 3M until his retirement in 1994. While there he studied for, and received, a B.S. in engineering. He also helped Delores deliver and set up hundreds of wedding cakes over the years.
Wally enjoyed designing and building, fixing things, and at times, taking things apart to figure out how it worked. He always had several projects going.
His faith was important to him and he was active in church in many ways, including teaching Sunday School, being on the church board, serving as deacon and lay minister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years Delores; and his sister Vivian Rogers.
He is survived by his brother Daniel Sorenson; sons, Allan (Rebecca), Boyd (Rachel), Tim (Natalie); daughter Jann (Jason) May; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.