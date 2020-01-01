Looking out my Leader office window in Hutchinson, I have a perfect view of State Highway 7 West and the white drifts that frost the landscape.
It’s 2020 and with the new year comes new opportunities. Did you make any resolutions? Among the most popular are: to lose weight, save money, quit smoking, start exercising, eat healthier and learn a new skill.
How long do people keep a resolution? Not long. An estimated 37 percent drop out during the first 30 days. Only 11 percent manage to make their resolutions a permanent part of their lives.
I think the success rate would increase if resolutions were more fun. It’s dreary to focus on improving the negatives. It might be more motivating to commit to taking a dance class to get in better shape or sign up for a cooking class to learn how to make healthier meals.
If your resolution is to try something new, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts can help.
For the third year, the art center is hosting its Community Showcase exhibit. While the name has changed, it was originally called “We Are What We Make,” the goal is the same: To showcase the work of artists, makers, crafters and creatives.
New this year is the eligibility area. Artists are welcome to participate who live in the Minnesota Southwest Art Council’s service region, which includes the counties of Big Stone, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Swift and Yellow Medicine.
This is a free and open call. All participants may submit up to two objects. Mark your calendar for the art drop off dates of noon-6 p.m. Jan. 16, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
The exhibit is available for viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome.