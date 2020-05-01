As I sit at my desk in my home office, I think author Charles Dickens hit the nail on the head when he wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” If someone would have told me a month ago that I would be working from home, I would have said, “No way.
I would have been wrong.While we live in a time of progress and enlightenment, we’ve discovered that we can be laid low by an enemy — the coronavirus.
Due to the pandemic that started in China and literally traveled around the world, the Leader and Independent Review lobbies are closed and those who can are working from home. We’re not alone. The coronavirus has changed the lives of millions of people. This virus knows no boundaries. It’s an equal opportunity invader that has declared war on everyone from the rich and titled to the poor and downtrodden.
One of the benchmarks of spring is the ramping up of events. The first quarter of the year is probably the slowest due to winter and its unpredictable weather. With the arrival of May, we’re in for clear sailing into fall. As a result, everyone is ready for citywide garage sales, plant sales, new movies, summer musicals, band concerts and more.
Not this year.
As of this writing, events have been canceled from Hutchinson’s Music in the Park summer concert series and the Guthrie Theater season to in-church worship services, Wimbledon and the postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Democratic National Convention. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no calendar in this issue of Zest. It’s my hope that it will return with the June issue.
MEMORIAL DAY
Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day. It is observed on the last Monday of May. While Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, Memorial Day honors those who died in service to their country.
The federal holiday traces its roots to the years following the American Civil War. It was originally known as Decoration Day because families and friends decorated the graves of their loved ones.
For many years, it was observed on May 30. This changed in 1968, when Congress established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May.
Due to the pandemic, it is recommended that you contact your local VFW or American Legion regarding Memorial Day observances in your community.
AVENUE OF FLAGS
One of my favorite patriotic sites is the Avenue of Flags at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Its featured on the cover of this month’s Zest.
In May 1985, the Avenue of Flags flew for the first time. This avenue included 50 United States flags that lined the road to the center of the cemetery and the Civil War monument.
In 1909 a statue to honor “all of the loyal soldiers and sailors of 1861 to 1865” was erected in the cemetery. Funds were raised by the community. In 2007, the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic decided to renovate it. The refurbished statue was rededicated on Memorial Day 2009. Comments at the rededication were “that this statue is a visual reminder of honor due our veterans of all wars” and that “100 years later we’re here and we’re part of history.”
It is my hope that in the near future we’ll all be able to look back on the spring of 2020 as a time when people of all ages, races and walks of life pulled together for the common good. May victory be ours.