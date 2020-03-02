Every summer my family heads north to Lutsen Lodge. From there, we visit the area attractions, which used to be state parks and trails. Now our itinerary has expanded to include the Voyageur Brewing Company in Grand Marais.
Breweries and wineries have become tourist destinations and contribute to local economies. How much? According to the Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry contributed $79.1 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018 and more than 550,000 jobs.
Minnesota has breweries that can be found in every corner of the state. In this month’s issue of Zest, Jay and Teri Martin of Hutchinson share their quest to visit every Minnesota craft brewery serving beer to the public. They eliminated corporate chains from their list, as well as private breweries and breweries not yet serving. After doing the math, they came up with 191 locations.
When the dust had settled on their quest, they had traveled 10,531 miles, spent $835 on gas, $4,428 on hotels and $7,509 on beer.
History is alive and well in Litchfield. In this issue, we focus on three stories: the 150th anniversary of the First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield, the founding of Ripley Cemetery and the recipes of KDUZ radio personality Norma Berke.
My grandparents lived in Forest City, so for many years growing up we spent Saturday or Sunday visiting them. I always enjoyed driving past the cemetery. There’s something quiet and restful about this hallowed ground. The Civil War Soldier statue always caught my attention.
As an adult, it was the flags that held my interest. The Avenue of Flags features 50 U.S. flags that line the road to the Civil War monument. It’s an impressive sight when the flags are flying against a bright blue sky.
Also featured in this issue is the new Fare For All program in Hutchinson. For years, food bundles had to be ordered and paid for in advance. That changed earlier this year, when Hutchinson became an express site. Now visitors can buy on site — the first Thursday of the month — at the Hutchinson Event Center. It’s a great way to save on your food budget.