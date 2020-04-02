Kathy Wnoroski, the first executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, would be so proud.
Her goal of turning Hutchinson into an arts destination is happening. It was her dream to turn Hutchinson into a tourist attraction where people could view and experience art.
Back in Kathy’s day, there wasn’t much to see in 2011-12: the statue of “Chief Little Crow,” “Tall Friend, Old Friend” in AFS Park, the City Hall Cupola in Fireman’s Park, the Hutchinson Brothers in Library Square and a mural in the post office. There were also several rocks with plaques on them. It didn’t seem possible that people would travel all that far to see this collection.
How times have changed.
Remarkably, Hutchinson is on the map these days when it comes to public art. In this issue of Zest is featured the 2019-20 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. It features 11 artworks that can be seen throughout Hutchinson. The best part? The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission is hosting a People’s Choice Award. Vote for your favorite and the winner will receive a $500 cash award. The deadline to vote is April 6.
If you’re a fan of historical nonfiction, don’t miss my review of Erik Larson’s new book, “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.” Larson has made a career of telling true stories using a narrative, novel-like approach. His books grab the reader from the first page and don’t let go until the end. I was sad when “The Splendid and the Vile” ended. I wanted to know more. As a writer that’s a good thing.
Looking for new recipes for your Easter dinner? Darlene Kotelnicki can help. In this month’s Food & Fun column, she shares Jack Ulrich’s recipe for ham. He was well-known for making hams for all occasions.
On that note, enjoy this month’s issue of Zest.