Although most people know me for my work at the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review, I’ve had a few jobs before this. Among them was working at the Hutchinson Senior Center.
I coordinated activities for older adults. This took the form of planning and presenting classes, special events and so on. Among my many duties were answering the phone. I can’t tell you the number of calls we received from anxious adult children seeking help for their aging parents.
Typically, the child lived out of town and a sudden health crisis brought them to seek services for mom or dad. It was tough because back then there wasn’t a single source for information about local senior services.
We had assembled our own list due to the interactions we had with agencies and families, but a local guide would have been greatly appreciated by us as well as others.
It’s for this reason I’m so proud of Zest’s annual Silver Pages edition. It offers everything I needed to know years ago. It brings local older adult services and opportunities together in an easy-to-use guide. It would have been so helpful and comforting to be able to hand a resource like this to a worried son or daughter.
The best part of Silver Pages? It’s not only about resources, but it includes the fun stuff, too. Interested in the arts? Visiting a museum or taking a community education class? We have included a list of arts-related opportunities to explore including a list of local museums and the exhibit schedule for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
Love to sing? Consider joining the Crow River Singers, Rainbow Singers or Litchfield Area Male Chorus. Interested in auditioning for a play or helping backstage? Hutchinson Theatre Company, the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato and the Litchfield Community Theatre want you.
And for those who prefer their music on stage rather than creating it? Don’t miss RiverSong Music Festival July 17-18 in Hutchinson or the second annual Litchfield Parade of Bands June 16.
Enjoy playing cards, going on a bus trip, taking an exercise class or watching a movie? Make a point to visit the Hutchinson Senior Center. Located in the Hutchinson Event Center, the senior center is open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It offers an opportunity for people age 55 or older to pursue a variety of interests. To find out what’s on the schedule, call 320-234-5656 or subscribe to the monthly Senior Newsletter.
We’ve made every effort to compile a complete list of service providers, but if you are a business or organization whose service is not listed, please let us know, so we can include it in next year’s edition. Our contact information is listed on page 3.
Zest Silver Pages is distributed free of charge. We thank our advertisers who make this possible. Readers, please let our advertisers know you appreciate their support and community spirit.
On that note, we are proud to publish Zest and serve the community in this way. Age, has been said, is a state of mind. With this issue, explore your options.