Glencoe's Welcoming Week Block Party is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the green space next to the McLeod County Courthouse. See details below:
Join neighbors and friends for this free event, which features DJ music, dancing, local performers, kids' activities, a StoryWalk book to enjoy, yard games, pinatas and more. Food will be available for purchase.
This event is part of Welcoming Week celebrations across the country, with southwest Minnesota events led by local communities and supported by Southwest Initiative Foundation in partnership with Pioneer PBS and Southwest Minnesota Arts Council.