United Way of McLeod County has a full schedule of programs and events planned to build community bonds and help our neighbors in need. Here's a list of upcoming events. We hope to see you there!
OCTOBER
McLeod County Coat Drive with Common Cup 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at New Century Academy, 950 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Families and individuals are welcome to select winter wear. No registration necessary.
How can you be a part of this event? Great question!
- Donate: New or gently-used winter wear are being collected at Common Cup Ministry, United Way of McLeod County and area churches now through Oct. 15.
- Volunteer: We need you to make this event successful for our community. Head to unitedwaymcleodcounty.org/volunteer to sign up.
- Spread the word: We need our kids and families to be warm this winter, and we all know what a difference a warm coat, boots and pair of mittens can make. Let's keep McLeod County cozy and safe this winter!
The Hutchinson Business Campaign Kick-off Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the historic Jorgenson Hotel lobby, 16 Washington Ave. W., downtown Hutchinson. Enjoy bagels, fruit coffee and great discussions while learning more about UWMC and ways for businesses to get involved.
RSVPs are not necessary but appreciated. If you and/or your employees plan on attending, please head to unitedwaymcleodcounty.org to fill out a short form found on the front page of the site to help us plan for food and beverage needs.
NOVEMBER
Shop with a purpose Thursday, Nov. 7, during Power of the Purse. On this day, local businesses in downtown Hutchinson will donate a portion of their sales to UWMC's 2019-20 fundraising campaign. Check out unitedwaymcleodcounty.org for more information.
It's Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week Nov. 18-22. During this week, United Ways across the state are inviting everyone — volunteers, donors, community members and children — to intentionally exemplify kindness with the goal of unifying the community and kick-starting ongoing acts of kindness. #LiveUnitedMN
Drawn to the Word, a Thrivent community event, is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. During this artistic experience, artist and pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life mural of generosity before your eyes.
This story will unfold artistically, musically and narratively during the event, while we enjoy delectable desserts and learn the community impact of nonprofit partners Common Cup Ministry, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and United Way of McLeod County.
Tickets are $20 if you RSVP by Nov. 19, and $25 after that date. The cost of your ticket will be a donation to the featured nonprofits, and you will get to choose how to direct your donation during the event. The event is free to people younger than 18 years old.
DECEMBER
Awaken Your Holiday Spirit Monday, Dec. 2, at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Enjoy a wonderful night of holiday music and food to support two local charities: United Way of McLeod County and Common Cup Ministry-Hunger Free McLeod. Space is limited, and tickets will be available at Zellas starting Nov. 1.
The second annual Rural Women Conference is 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E. This year’s focus is on recognizing and celebrating change. We all experience change, no matter the season of life we’re in or the role we play in our community. Join women from across McLeod County to reflect and connect together as women living in a rural community. Tickets and information are available at unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
MARCH
A major fundraising event is planned for Saturday, March 28, at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Keep your calendar clear for a night of music, local food and support for United Way of McLeod County. More information coming soon.
JUNE
McLeod County Day of Action is Saturday, June 6. For one day all across McLeod County, we will join hands and prove that we truly are stronger together. Groups of volunteers will be assigned to a three-hour volunteer project to help make McLeod County stronger and healthier. If you are aware of a project in our community that could use some extra pairs of hands, call 320-587-3613 or email hannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org