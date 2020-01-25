You and your betrothed might be the stars of the show at your wedding, but the DJ is the conductor. They do more than just spin records. They control the microphones, keep guests energized and manage the flow of reception activities from the cake cutting to the bouquet toss.
“The DJ is arguably the most important part of the wedding. No memories are made during passed apps. The memories are made on the dance floor,” explains Mary Nisi, president and DJ for Toast & Jam in Chicago.
To ensure your night is a blast and not a bust, here are a few questions to ask a potential DJ:
Will you be the one DJing my wedding?
This one might seem a little obvious, but many large companies don’t have DJs come to meetings with prospective clients.
“You want to make sure you’re going to meet the DJ that is going to be DJing your wedding before you hire the company,” advises Nisi. “DJs don’t know what the sales team promised the client. Is that the same thing they can deliver?”
How many weddings have you been a DJ for? Have you been to this venue before?
“I think that it’s important to find a company that is established,” says Nisi. “Doing a wedding is a completely different beast than DJing in a club or at a party, or if you’ve only done a small handful of them.”
Also, while it’s not required, it is extra helpful if the DJ is familiar with your venue. That way, they already know the best place to set up and if it meets their needs for outlets and electricity.
What is your backup plan?
You only have one opportunity to get your wedding right. So, if things go wrong — the DJ gets sick, a microphone doesn’t work and so on — you want someone on your team that is prepared to fix it quickly.
How do you cater to a crowd of different generations?
“At a wedding, you have a broad demographic of people. You have 150 people ranging in age from 6 to 96,” says Nisi.
So, you want to find a DJ that can please the entire crowd with a well-balanced playlist. Be sure to communicate the types of guests who will be attending your wedding (will it be 80 percent family and 20 percent friends?) and their tastes (does Mom love Elton John? Is Dad a die-hard country fan?).
What is your philosophy on requests and client input?
Some DJs prefer to have complete control over the playlist, while others are much more open to requests, so it’s key to establish which kind they are upfront.
Also, if you have strong feelings about specific songs or genres, be sure to communicate that with your DJ, advises Nisi.
“Really think about what’s important to you and then verbalize it,” she says. “Make sure that you’re not kicking yourself the night of your wedding when you’re not hearing what you want because you didn’t tell anyone.”
How much is your fee and what services does it cover?
Different DJs have different pricing systems, so ask for a quote in writing that outlines exactly what you’ll be paying for to compare packages. In general, Nisi recommends budgeting 4 percent to 5 percent of the total cost of an average wedding in your area toward the DJ.