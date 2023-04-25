The Federal and Minnesota state governments are being efficacious in constructing laws and regulations to encourage the public to switch to electric vehicles, or EVs. The push is to lower carbon emissions to zero by 2030 to help alleviate climate change and improve air quality. It is a commendable goal and communities such as Hutchinson and Litchfield are working diligently to help address all aspects to accomplish it.
Locally, the public infrastructure is ready. Hutchinson Utilities has two level 3 fast-charging stations at Girl Scout Park that it installed in October 2020. These are 480-volt devices that charge a battery from 30 minutes to 1.5 hours as compared to a level 2 (240 volts), which fully charges a battery in eight hours. This spring, the company is adding two more charging ports at the Aquatic Center in Hutchinson.
“There is a plan," said Dave Hunstadt, electric manager at Hutchinson Utilities. "We are going to selectively put fast chargers in locations for people to use as we learn more where they will be needed.”
“Hutchinson Utilities purchases and provides the power distribution," John Paulson, environmental specialist with the city of Hutchinson, explains the unique partnership the city and utilities have for these charging options. "They manage the power and the software that helps everything to continue to work. The city provides the public space for the people to use.”
“We feel we need to be intentional with the fast-charging options we provide,” Paulson continues. “We will look into what suits the community and what entices travelers. We hope to make Hutchinson more than a drive-thru city.”
To help the public better understand electric vehicles and local charging options, Hutchinson Utilities is developing a public outreach program, which will soon be available on the city's website.
LITCHFIELD EV UPDATE
The city of Litchfield also has installed two Direct Current, or DC, fast chargers (50-plus kilowatt hours) — also known as level 3 chargers — and two level 2 charging ports in the downtown's Central Park. It has no plans to add anymore at this time. Like Hutchinson, the placement of the devices was deliberate.
“We wanted to place these somewhere along Highway 12," said Dave Tziok, city administrator.
Litchfield Utilities entered into a partnership with Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency for the project. The agency provided initial capitol for it. A grant from the state of Minnesota also provided money for one fast-charging unit.
Both the Hutchinson and Litchfield charging stations are designed as “pay at the pump.” At the Hutchinson location, both a credit card or app may be used. At Litchfield, the customer needs to use the Zef energy app. Once the payment has been initiated, the person puts the connector in the car's socket and waits for it to complete the charge. (HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO CHARGE A EV?)
For those outside Hutchinson, McLeod County Cooperative Power in Glencoe, has two level 2 ports that the public can use for free. They are available any time of the day. (WHERE ARE THE 2 PORTS LOCATED?)
GRANTS AVAILABLE FOR PRIVATE HOME CHARGING INSTALLATION
Grants have been made available to both Hutchinson and Litchfield as well as McLeod County Power Cooperative and Meeker County Power Cooperative to offer a $500 rebate program to individuals who wish to put in a level 2 charging station at their residence. The power company provides the charger.
When a person buys an EV, the company provides them with 110 volt plug-in device. They can plug it into their regular garage outlet, taking them a day and half to get their car battery fully charged. By installing the Level 2 charger—which is 240 volts—the battery can be fully charged in 8 hours. Plug it in at night and it’s ready to go in the morning.
This is exactly how the power companies would like you to use them—during the off hours. It is called the “uninterruptible vehicle charging strategy”. The period of the day this entails is between 11:00 pm-6:00 am. Customers can receive 5.7 cents-6.5 cents for their power usage during those hours.
While there is the rebate program to help offset costs, customers will notice that they will be billed for the charging of the car. It still is cheaper to charge than to fuel. It costs around $0.05 a mile to charge the EV compared to $0.14 or more depending on the size of the vehicle to fuel the gas powered one.
A concern would be the affects of the additional use of electricity on the local power grid. Images of communities in Texas during a cold snap and California during a heat wave come to mind. The power companies have assured they’ve been preparing for this for a while now to be on top of it.
“Hutchinson has for the past thirty years, converted to underground electricity, says Hunstadt. “It will afford us the growth we need. We will assess as we go to put us ahead for additional loads in the future. It will also help us improve the system to make upgrades.”
That is why it will be important for new EV owners who wish to put in a Level 2 charger at their home, to inform the power companies what they are doing. This will enable the companies to be able to monitor the use to improve distribution to make sure there is enough power in the area.
“We need the public’s input,” Hunstadt emphasizes.
The public EV's being used:
Hutchinson is also analyzing it’s own fleet. Right now, it has one plug-in hybrid vehicle. It will be looking into what would be more cost effective with the other city vehicles, developing a plan if replacement is warranted.
Meeker County Coop has a company Chevy Bolt that is totally electric. They purchased it in 2019 and have been pleased with it so far. “We use it for employees to attend meetings or to visit members, “ says Steve Kosbab, manager of member and energy services for Meeker County Cooperative. “ We have found cost savings with electric versus gasoline and maintenance on parts. There are far fewer wear on parts.”
McLeod County Cooperative is on a list to get a Ford Lightening, which is an all electric F-150 size pick up truck. “We were originally going to use it for employees, “ says Justin Kohls, energy manager at McLeod County Cooperative, “but decided to also offer members an opportunity to test drive it.”
“We’ve been on the list for awhile,” he also adds, “so I don’t know when we’ll be able to make it available to do that.”
The dealerships are preparing:
When talking to dealerships in the area, Jay Malone Motors of Hutchinson, a Ford dealer, had a Lightening pick up at the dealership for awhile for people to test drive. It has since left.
Valley Sales of Hutchinson, a Chevy dealer doesn’t have any electric vehicles at this time and they are not sure when they will.
Davis Motors in Litchfield, a General Motors Company dealership, has a GMC Hummer pick up truck on order. In the mean time, they’ve been adding the infrastructure necessary to sell EV’s.
“I have been taking a lot of training to understand and sell these vehicles,” says Jason Kummet, sales representative at Davis Motors. “It’s hard because you attend the training and you have nothing to go back to work with. So, you have to go back for more training. I go every three months.”
“We are also installing charging stations and our mechanics are receiving training, “ he continues. “ We also had to buy a big fork lift for the batteries. They weigh a ton.”
Other electric vehicles that Kummet is aware of, is the Chevy Blazer and the Corvette hybrid. He doesn’t know when they would be coming to his business. Buicks, which are popular around the area, don’t make any EV’s--yet.
Kummet shared that GM is building three new battery factories for their new technology. It’s called the “Ultium” and is to be the next generation of battery. It will not have lithium, but will fuse nickle, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for a safer, more effective battery.
Litchfield Chrystler did have a Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid on site. Salesman Ken Greening invited this reporter— who was on the phone at her home at the time-- to test drive it and she agreed.
***When I drove up to Litchfield Chrystler, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was plugged-in, ready to be driven. The salesman, Ken Greening, greeted me and showed me the infrastructure the dealership had for its charging capabilities. Greening also pointed out some things outside the car and then we got in. Before we started off, Greening went over some things inside the car so I could be somewhat familiar.
We left the lot and headed east to Dassel on Highway 12. We had the vehicle in “e-save” mode. When Greening felt I was comfortable, he had me put the car in electric mode. When I pushed that button, he started pushing buttons on the steering wheel, first putting the car in cruise control, then demonstrating the other buttons to slow the car down or speed it up without using the brake. “One of the things we are doing with these test drives,” Kenning explains, “is showing the driver the new way of managing these vehicles. It is a lot of controlling through the steering wheel and less with the brake. Drivers will use their fingers more (to control the EV).”
It was hard for this reporter not to want to put the foot on the brake to slow down.
We then turned south on Highway 15 in Dassel and drove a mile to a curvy road. This is when Greening asked me to maintain the speed when taking the curves, not slowing down. “You’ll be like a race car driver,” he said.
The first time was terrifying because the curve was sharp. I have to admit I did tap the brake. Another curve came and he wanted me to do the same thing—maintain the same speed while entering and into the curve. I did a better job of not going for the brake.
Greening asked me how it felt. When I told him that it felt stable, he explained “It’s the battery. It is taking up much of the area underneath the vehicle. That weight makes a hybrid more stable than the normal vehicle.”
We came to a “stop” sign. He told me to “push the pedal” to quickly accelerate. I did. The vehicle responded, going from 0-60 miles an hour in seconds.
We continued to drive until the battery got down to 0. He wanted me to see that as a hybrid—which also has a combustion engine—the Jeep would automatically change to this other mode smoothly. I had to visually watch the screen on the panel to see the switch. I never would have felt the changeover, otherwise.
Greening smiled and said “Relax now. We have a full tank of gas and you can go anywhere you like.” I took us back to the dealership. ***
Greening explained that the battery aspect of a hybrid is good for driving around town. The typical full battery range on an EV is 25 miles-- varying to more range depending on the brand model. For long distance trips, the hybrid vehicle offers the ability to run with battery, switch over to the combustion engine when the battery life is used, then the engine runs on the fuel and the battery gets charged while driving. There is no concern for running low on battery nor where to charge up. Just stop at a charging station later to fully charge it or a gas station to refuel and continue on your way.
Greening also shares that Stellantis Chrystler is developing a hybrid pick up truck. One of the aspects of the pick up is towing capacity. To tow with an electric vehicle, a lot of electrical power is needed to pull. The battery life would be extinguished quickly.
“In Minnesota, people like to get hitches to pull their boats and campers, “ Greening says. “That’s hard to get with an electric vehicle. (Stellantis) Chrystler is working on technology to convert hydrogen for the EV’s. In 10-15 years there will be a fusion of hydrogen, internal combustion and electricity.”
He continues, “This is why the electric vehicle is slower to get to a state like Minnesota. Our winters cause the battery life to be less and we want to use the vehicle with towing capacity. We demand more from them.”
Litchfield Chrystler is training their mechanics to service EV’s, also. They have purchased a Level 3 fast charger that should be on location in a year. Right now, they have a Level 2. They are modifying their building for electrical capacity to allow for the charging options. They have several transformers in place, already.
Insurance is studying:
Jeff Albers, agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Glencoe, says the industry is studying aspects of EV’s. The industry rates vehicles with what could happen to them. The area of concern that an EV brings to the table is the battery. It has been found that the lithium EV battery burns quicker and hotter than the standard in a regular vehicle when damaged. People have to leave their vehicles quickly to escape. The other aspect with the battery is damage that would happen when there is a collision. “The vehicle may be totaled quicker than a normal one,” Albers says.
“Hybrids aren’t bad to insure. I have issued policies for those,” he says. “As more EV’s get on the road--the cost of their coverage will probably go up.”
Tom Lambert, owner of Wendorff Insurance in Hutchinson, agrees. “ Right now, the industry has no issues with an EV. I know there is concern with the battery and how well it withstands impact upon collision. Also, an EV’s weight difference from the regular car. Will it cause more damage to a vehicle it runs into because it’s a heavier? These are things being looked at.”
“Insurance is all about risk management,’ Lambert says.
The portable charger that comes with the car is covered by comprehensive auto insurance. The Level 2 charger in the garage is covered by homeowner insurance.
Lambert also deals with homeowner insurance policies. Homeowners who wish to install level 2 charging stations in their garage should check with their agent about policy coverage. So far, most insurers don’t look at electricity use when calculating prices to insure the home. However, when installing a level 2 station, homeowners will need to check their electrical system—it may need to be upgraded to accommodate the new electrical power source. The upgrade could decrease the homeowner’s policy rate as long it’s done by a qualified licensed electrician. If the wiring isn’t upgraded and the person still has the level 2 charger put in, the rates could go higher as fire risk becomes greater. “So far, there haven’t been any restrictions with installing or having the Level 2 chargers, “ Lambert says.
“It usually takes insurance companies a little while to determine issues,” Lambert says. “No one wants to be the tough guy.”
This area is fortunate that Hutchinson and Litchfield, McLeod and Meeker counties, and the car dealerships in both cities are being proactive to accommodate electric vehicles. They all know its just a matter of time before there will be more of this type of transportation around. They all feel its important to be ready.
Side Bar:
Hutchinson Utilities
225 Michigan St SE
Hutchinson, MN 553550
320-587-4746
Dave Hunstadt
Litchfield Utilities
126 N Marshall Ave
Litchfield, MN 55355
320-693-7201
Dave Tziok
McLeod County Cooperative Power
3515 11th St E
Glencoe, MN 55336
320-864-3148
Justin Kohls
Meeker County Cooperative Power
1725 US-12
Litchfield, MN 55355
320-693-3231
www.meeker.coop
Steve Kosbab
Websites:
Evmatch.com—for maps of where to find charging stations.
MNEVOwners.org—information about owning an electric vehicle.
pca.state.mn.us>electricvehicle charging stations—information about charging stations.
Shift2Electric.com—a consulting and training company that helps people with their electric vehicle.
History
Electric cars have been around for over one hundred years. The first production electric car was built in London by Thomas Parker in 1884. In 1897, the first commercial users of electric carriages were taxi drivers in New York City. The first Porsche in 1898 was electric. However, mass production of combustion vehicles pioneered by Ford soon became cheaper and allowed the vehicles to go farther faster. The electric vehicle went by the wayside for most of the 20th century.
In the 1990’s, car manufacturers began returning to EV’s in response to environmental laws. In 1996, General Motors released the EV1—the first mass-produced, purpose-built modern electric car. Over 1000 cars were produced, but production ended in 2003.
The advancement of the hybrid technology—the combination of electronic capabilities along with maintaining combustion-engine use--changed the market. Another new technology—autonomy, pioneered by Tesla—revolutionized EV possibilities, interesting the public even more.
Terminology:
Charger Levels:
Level 1- 110-120 volt standard plug-in 5 miles of range/hour 1.5 days to fully charge battery
Level 2- 240 volt 25-30 miles of range/hour 8 hours to fully charge battery
Level 3 -- 480 volt fast charger 250 miles/hour 0.5--1 hour fully charge battery
(DC Fast Charger)
Combustion engine— The standard engine in most cars and pick ups.
DC—direct current which is current that flows in the same direction.
Hybrid-- a vehicle that has both electric and combustion engine components to run. The plug-in hybrid is thought to be more fuel efficient than the full hybrids.
PHEV-stands for “plug-in hybrid vehicle”.
Range anxiety—the worry a person who drives an electric vehicle has with running out of battery power and not knowing where or how far they have to go to charge up. This is the biggest reason people stay away from EV’s.
Regenerative Braking—capturing the kinetic energy from braking and convert it into the electrical power that charges the vehicle’s high voltage battery that otherwise would be lost during braking. It helps partially recharge the vehicle’s battery.
Voltage vs. Kilowatt measurements—110 volts =0.11 kilowatts; 120 volts =0.12 kilowatts; 240=0.24 Kilowatts, etc. They are both used to determine electricity output.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing funding:
The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program (CFI Program) was created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Law (November 2021) to strategically deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure in the places people live and work—in urban and rural areas alike. This program provides two funding categories: 1.) Community charging and Fueling Grants; and 2.) Alternative Fuel Corridor Grants. This will provide $2.5 billion over five years for this program.
Strengths of owning an EV:
No fuel required—save money on gas.
Don’t emit carbon pollutants into the atmosphere when driving.
Lower maintenance due to efficient electric motor.
Better performance.
Have fewer moving parts.
Never require an oil change, new spark plugs or fuel filters.
Federal tax credits available on EV models made by Ford, GM, Stellantis Chrysler, and Tesla.
Rebate eligibility for purchase for home level 2 charger.
Savings with off-peak charging.
Quick acceleration.
Smooth handling.
Issues with EV’s
Anxiety with battery power life while driving.
Long charging times.
Charging options for a long trip. (Government is trying to address this.)
Not so environmentally friendly. Lithium for the batteries is mined. The factories that make them aren’t so carbon friendly and the disposal of a battery is a problem. According to Greening and Kummet, a battery is under warranty for 8 years. Both say car companies are looking into using different materials for batteries and reusing them.
Expensive--$30,000-$100,000+ They are difficult for the average income earner to own one and most people to own more than one.
Repairs require specific maintenance and service procedures as well as safety standards.
They’re heavy.
Cold temperature issues. There is loss of battery power, reduced range and even failure to operate when its cold outside.
Highway driving has up to 50% less range than when driven in the city.
Towing capacity is non existent with most EV’s ,right now. To do so, takes way too much battery drainage.
Threatening existing economy models. Since EV’s use no fuel, it will effect oil companies which will be passed on to the consumer. Less production of biofuels like bio-diesel and ethanol will affect agriculture. Gas stations could have difficulties, especially if they don’t have the means to incorporate charging stations at their location. With no fuel use, there is no gas tax for roads and infra structure. (The Minnesota state government is looking at developing a tab renewal tax based on the mileage recorded from the EV use.)
Resale value.
Manufacturing isn’t keeping pace with demand. There are waiting lists for vehicles with most major car companies. Greening says there is an 8-10 week wait period for the Plug-in Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to Kummet, in 2022, there were 854 Hummers actually sold. There were 60,000 paid reservations sold that same year. The company is making 12 vehicles a day.