There was a packed house at the Hutchinson Event Center Thursday to watch the Schiffelly Puppets make their 15th annual visit to Hutchinson.
This year’s production was a parody of the classic fairy tale of Rapunzel. Rapunzel’s hair is stolen by a wig-wearing Humpty Dumpty. The thieving egg eventually decides to return Rapunzel’s hair after learning it’s wrong to steal from other people, no matter how great the wig made him look.
This was the final event this summer for Hutchinson Public Library’s Stories in the Park.
— Stephen Wiblemo