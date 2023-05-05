The McLeod County History Museum opened its doors Thursday night for its annual spring celebration of old-time music and German heritage.
The second annual Whoopee Fest featured an authentic German meal, cold beer, dinner music by Alice Nowak and her accordion and the foot tappin' sounds of Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. The money raised from this event goes to the general fund to help with operating expenses.
Brian Haines, executive director, summed it the evening by saying, "... it was the happiest time, the best food and music and the most fun anyone ever had at a museum."
— Kay Johnson