Nov. 14, 2021
William "Bill" Holtz, 60, of New Auburn passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home. Funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn with interment in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Dawn Quame. Organist was Kara Scholla. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art", "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings". Casket bearers were Christopher Holtz, Eric Padrnos, Shane Vossen, Brian Hanson, Logan Holtz, Dave Garrahy, Michael Polzin and Neil Dorendorf.
William "Bill" Allen Holtz was born on Apr. 21, 1961 in Hutchinson. He was the son of Alvin and Marion (Plath) Holtz. Bill was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1980.
On July 30, 1994, Bill was united in marriage to Vickie Polzin at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. After their marriage, the couple resided in New Auburn. He was employed as a fork lift driver at 3M in Hutchinson for 38 years, retiring in 2018. This union was blessed with three children, Michael, Nicholas, and Catherine. Bill and Vickie shared 27 years of marriage.
Bill was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, vacationing with his children, and having coffee and visiting with family and friends. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children.
Bill passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home in New Auburn at the age of 60 years. Blessed be his memory.
Bill is survived by his wife Vickie Holtz of New Auburn; children, Michael Holtz of New Auburn, Nicholas Holtz and his special friend, Bryn Blanchet of New Auburn and Catherine Holtz and her fiancée, Nicholas Schultz of Hutchinson; siblings, Barb Holtz of Hutchinson, Sandi Kay Schlecht of Hutchinson, Greg Holtz and his wife, Deb of Hutchinson, Mark Holtz and his wife, Dawn of Hutchinson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Naomi Polzin of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Amanda Dorendorf and her husband, Neil of Stillwater; brother-in-law, Michael Polzin and his wife, Cheryl of Mooresville, North Carolina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Marion Holtz.
