Feb. 24, 2020
William R. Kieper, 81, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Feb. 24, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Monday, March 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Duets by Daniella and William A. Kieper performing “Jesus Messiah” and “Jesus Loves Me.” Special music was “Old Rugged Cross” on CD and “Amazing Grace” performed by Tim Eggebraaten. Reader was Brenda Kieper. Urn bearers were William John Kieper and Connie Kieper. Military honors were provided by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
William Rodney Kieper was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Springfield. He was the son of William and Lydia (Kropp) Kieper. William was baptized as an infant on Dec. 18, 1938, in Springfield and was later confirmed in Hector. He received his education in Hector and graduated with the Hector High School class of 1956.
William entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Aug. 28, 1961, in Minneapolis. He was honorably discharged Aug. 27, 1965, at Sewart AFB Tennessee and achieved the rank of A/2C E-3.
On March 4, 1967, William was united in marriage to Judith A. Lind at Oak Knoll Lutheran Church in Minnetonka. This marriage was blessed with two children, Connie and William John. They resided in Crystal until moving to Hutchinson in October 2019. They shared 53 years of marriage.
William was employed at Douglas Corporation for 47 years. He was also a member of the Osseo American Legion Post 172 for 40 years.
William enjoyed fishing, hunting, roller skating in his youth and camping.
Blessed be his memory.
Survived by his wife Judith; children Connie Kieper of Bird Island and William John (Brenda) of Glencoe; grandchildren Daniella and William Kieper; siblings, Donna Wersal of Springfield, Clifford Kieper of Hutchinson, Deb Kieper of Minneapolis; many other relatives and friends.
William is preceded in death by his parents William and Lydia Kieper; brother Robert Kieper.
