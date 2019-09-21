The red barn overlooking the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum attracts photographers and painters and serves as one of Carver County's most iconic landmarks.
But once it was a real work building for the Williams family.
"It was everything," said Gerald Williams. "We made a living on the farm."
The 91-year-old visited with his wife, Carol, 86, and their five children earlier this month during the Farm and the Arb Field Festival.
When the family left the farmstead in 1964, their house still lacked running water and indoor plumbing. They didn't have a phone until 1956. Now the barn has an elevator.
"It's a different world," Carol said.
— Chanhassen Villager