Members of the 2021-22 Hutchinson boys basketball team are, from left, front row, Sam Starke, Anton Kadlec, Brayden Johnson, Sam Rensch, Devon Verhasselt, Carson Hutton and Andrew Prieve; back row, Ethan Lenz, Andrew Lipke, Logan Butler, Aaron Elliott, Kaden Butler, Nolan Prokosch, Riley Melcher and Carter Verhasselt.