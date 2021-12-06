It took a little more time than usual for a full practice of Hutchinson’s boys basketball team. With many players busy winning a state football championship, the Tigers finally got their first look at a full squad last week, and coach Mike McGraw is looking forward to a promising season.
“We have a large senior class returning,” said McGraw, who is in his fifth year as head coach. “They have seen just about everything, so we shouldn’t have any excuses. I hope they are as hungry for a basketball title as they are … for a football title.”
The knowledge of the team especially has McGraw excited. Although the Tigers lost three seniors last year — including some of their leading scorers in Zach Kuseske and Billy Marquardt — they have nine seniors back to fill out their squad. That includes captains Sam Rensch, Devon Verhasselt, Aaron Elliott and Brayden Johnson, who will miss the first month of the year recovering from knee surgery. Rensch, Jonson and Verhasselt were Hutch’s top three scorers last year, while Elliott was the team’s sixth man.
Other seniors on the roster are Carson Hutton, Sam Starke, Colin Nagel, Nolan Prokosch and Riley Melcher. That group is joined by a large contingency of sophomores and juniors that could also find their way onto the varsity court, McGraw said. But overall, it’s a group that’s been together for awhile.
“I think our strength is our experience,” he said. “A lot of these players have been around for two or three years on varsity and playing with each other since grade school.”
While the Tigers will know what to expect from each other, they’ll have to work their way through several unknowns following changes to their conference and playoffs.
In the Wright County Conference East, rivals Waconia, Orono and New Prague, which finished second, fourth and last in the standings last year, are gone. While McGraw was sorry to see those three teams go, he believes the competition will be as tough as ever between the six teams including defending conference champ Mound Westonka, Delano, Jordan, Holy Family, and Southwest Christian, a new addition.
The Tigers were 7-7 in conference play last year and 9-9 overall. Of course they’d like to improve those records, but that’s not their main focus.
“Our goals every year are to take each game one at a time and hope that we are improving along the way so that by season’s end, we are playing our best basketball in postseason play,” McGraw said.
Speaking of postseason play, the Tigers are moving out of Section 2AAA and into Section 6AAA. That means they’ve traded teams like Mankato West and Mankato East, which are ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in the preseason poll, for teams like Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Richfield, Mound Westonka, Orono, Delano, Holy Angels and Bloomington Kennedy.
While the top-tier talent may not be as tough as Section 2, McGraw believes the competition in Hutch’s new section is deeper.
“Come section time, there shouldn’t be a weak game, and whoever wins our section will have earned it and could be considered one of the better teams at state,” he said. “Our goal of playing our best basketball at the end of the season will hopefully be good enough to earn that trip to state.”
Besides the opponents, McGraw identified a few other obstacles the Tigers would have to overcome for a successful season. Making “the extra pass” is one of the keys he felt the Tigers needed to continue to improve on, but also learning to play as a team.
“One of the main keys to a successful team is a very simple concept, yet often difficult to accomplish,” he said. “When a team starts doing things for each other and not to each other, that team has a chance to go places. I believe this team will do this.”
The Tigers got their first chance to try McGraw’s theory out Tuesday when they opened their season at home against Dassel-Cokato. Their next games are on the road Thursday and Friday at Big Lake and Norwood Young America.