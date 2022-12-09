For over a thousand years, the music of the Christian church has come from the majestic reverberance of the organ.
The instrument itself is very old, dating back to ancient Greece with water pipes used to emit the flow of air for constant pressure for hydraulic means, not for music. Later devices known as bellows were developed by the Egyptians to push air through cylindrical tubes — the mechanical means the pipe organ still uses, today.
During the Roman empire, the pipe organ was used for musical accompaniments for the contests with wild animals at the royal court and amphitheaters. In 757 A.D., Emperor Constantine of the Byzantium Empire, presented Pepin the Short, King of the Franks, a gift of an organ. It is thought that is when the organ began being installed in churches and chapels, used originally to play with Gregorian chants—sacred single melodies. The pipe organ has remained the sovereign instrument of choice in the genre, however, with the invention of electricity, electronic ones became options, too. For generations, the instrument has blessed many services of many different denominations in the Christian world throughout Europe, Canada and the United States thanks to the devoted musicians who have played them.
In the last few decades, that is changing. The use of the organ in services at most churches is diminishing and the musicians who play them are aging. The American Guild of Organists, a national organization, is concerned about these issues. In a 2019 survey they administered, it was found that 3 in 5 active organists were born from 1940-1959. The number of those in their 20’s was 6%. Colleges like Gustavus Adolphus in St Peter, MN have seen a decline in the number of students who major in organ performance. According to a survey done by the National Association of Schools of Music in 2016-17, only 1% of the 22,441 music degrees conferred in 2017 at all levels (Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, Masters and Doctorate degrees) were organ.
The Hutchinson and Litchfield area churches are no exception.
There are twenty-five churches in Hutchinson. Twelve have organs. Four are pipe organs. Only ten out of the twelve churches have people who play them. Four churches have more than one person who plays for services so that those musicians can play on a rotated basis. Four churches have dedicated individuals who play every Sunday.
Litchfield has seventeen churches. Eleven have organs. Three are pipe organs. Only eight out of the eleven churches have people who play them. Five churches have more than one organist who plays so musicians are able to rotate for services. Two have dedicated individuals who play every Sunday.
For the churches in both Hutchinson and Litchfield that don’t use organ, the common instrument is the piano, followed by the praise band—drum set, guitars, keyboard and singers who are all mic’d-- or keyboard alone. One unique instrument played every Sunday at one church in Litchfield is solo cello. Even where the organ is regularly played, its main use during services has decreased with inclusion of the other instruments mentioned for contemporary worship options.
While other instruments lead worshipers in a positive manner, there is something very special about the organ. Paul Otte, retired organist at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson believes the organ is the best instrument for accompanying singing. As a wind instrument [pipe organ], it is the closest to the human voice. “It takes air to make it go.”
Megan Gilles, organist at St Philips Catholic Church in Litchfield and Svea Lutheran Church, Whitefield Township, Svea, MN feels the same way. She distinguishes the instrument’s emphasis in the Catholic church during mass. “Because the organ is the closest to the human voice, it’s so important in leading the singing. The congregation sings louder with the organ. My goal when I play, is the congregation should be able to join and lift their voice in song.”
Dr. Joan Dixon, organist and music director at Peace Lutheran Church reinforces those ideas and explains that the organ matches the architecture and acoustics of the building. “It’s placement in the building shows its importance.”
She also shared that the organ is capable of leading the congregation without amplification. When organs were first developed, there wasn’t electricity to play them. They were and still are able to be pumped so the air supply can play without electricity. “All you need is air pressure.”
Austin Willhite, organist and music director at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, says, “When playing a real pipe organ, you can feel the wind on your fingertips. You’re playing something that is living and breathing. It has so much power. It is an instrument that has stood the test of time.”
Dixon continues. “One of the things unique about the organ is the rich tonal colors. It includes the softest softs and the loudest louds. It is having an orchestra at your fingertips.” Willhite agrees.“The organ can single handedly mimic a 60 piece orchestra. There are all kinds of sounds it can make at once—harp, trumpet, voice, etc. It has broad capabilities immeasurable against any other instrument in the musical world.”
The three, Otte, Dixon and Willhite, all know the organ can be used for playing contemporary music if that is the desire of the congregation and it can do it well.
“I remember when I played ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ and a person came up to me afterward and commented how he didn’t know the organ could sound that way.” Otte shares. He goes on to say it’s just playing a different style on the organ. Willhite continues to explain that the organ is adaptable. “It has stood up to other fads like the harpsichord, the piano and now keyboards and electronics. It can sound very modern if chosen to be played that way.”
Dixon adds to that with, “The organ can make it in the contemporary world. It doesn’t have to be used like it was 1200 years ago.”
The future of organ music during worship services and people able to play it is the concern of many. The American Guild of Organists has developed a campaign to recruit new membership and encourage young musicians to learn the instrument. The Suzuki Method (Summy Birchard), the music education philosophy that revolutionized violin study and interest, has added books and CD’s for learning to play the organ with the intent on doing what it did for violin for organ.
Local organists are concerned as well. Jane Vacek, organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township worries it’s a dying art. “There’s a lot of white-haired people playing.”
Otte has a different concern. He feels kids aren’t hearing the instrument like they used to. With the contemporary worship service option that families seem to prefer, kids aren’t getting the exposure to organ music. The younger generation is being taught it’s for the elderly and the early risers.
Barb Eno, organist at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Hutchinson says there’s a switch in emphasis. People are moving toward piano because of the praise song style of playing. The organ is thought more of with traditional hymns.
“I wish there were more young ones taking piano and organ lessons.” Dorothy Stenberg, organist at Zion Lutheran and Beckville Lutheran Churches, Litchfield, says. “I’m trying to encourage young kids I see to play. I absolutely love doing it! It’s a gift!”
Like Stenberg, Otte would like to see more people try to play the organ. “If someone is good at piano, take some organ lessons. It’s a lot of fun!”
Willhite sees hope. “When I see people like me—young adults playing the organ—I see the excitement. It’s special. Something you can do not other people can.”
Eno, a piano and organ teacher, also, sees this too with her students. She teaches a little organ to her piano students, having them play their songs both on the piano and organ. She watches their eyes light up as they hear the difference when they play the same song on the organ. “It provides a different sense of expression than the piano that the students find exciting.,” she says.
Dr. Dixon believes the organ won’t be going away, soon, if at all. “I found many churches are as committed to the organ music as they were years past.”
The organ and church worship have been linked for centuries. The instrument has been fortunate to have had a sacred reign in its history. It’s impact couldn’t be felt without the gifted and talented people who play it. Their devoted, selfless commitment has given congregations vibrant religious music throughout history. The future of the pair may be in flux. Will the instrument become a dusty old relic relegated to museums with no one to play them or will the organ remain the grand master, patiently waiting for new generations to discover its inspirational potential? As Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, well-known composer and musician once said, “To my eyes and ears, the organ will ever be the King of Instruments.”
Their stories:
Paul Otte, retired and substitute organist at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson: father was an organist. He started on piano at age five, but really enjoyed the organ music. His dad bought an organ for their home so Otte could practice there instead of always having to go to the church.
Otte went on to study organ at Concordia University in St Paul, MN where he received his BA degree. He received his masters degree at Whittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.
Inspiration: Organists who were the best players.
Dr. Joan Dixon, organist and music director at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson: started piano at age 5. Her family went to a country church, Zion Lutheran, outside LaPorte, IA. Because both her parents worked, when she went to confirmation, she had to ride the country bus to the church. When she was done with class, she usually had to wait at church for one of her parents to pick me up. While waiting, she would sneak into the sanctuary and experiment on the organ. “One night, my dad caught me, scaring me half to death! He asked me when I started doing this and I confessed. He bought me an organ and I’ve been playing ever since. “
Her first worship service was a friend’s wedding at 13.
Dixon received her BA and MA degrees from Drake University in DeMoines, IA in piano performance and her doctorate in church music at Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Inspiration: The instrument.
Austin Whillhite, organist and music director at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson: started taking piano lessons at age 10. He grew up in a little country church—Trinity Lutheran in Brookfield Township. His grandma was the organist. He loved listening to its pipe organ as she played. He eventually told himself, “Someday I’m going to do that!” Soon his grandma let him play preludes and closing hymns. He came to enjoy leading worship.
Whillhite went to Luther College in Decorah, IA where he studied organ technique and received his BA degree in liturgical music.
Inspiration: My grandma.
Jane Vacek, organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, Hutchinson: When her Mom and Dad built their house, they had an old upright piano her mom didn’t want up stairs in the front room. They tried to move it down in the basement, but it wouldn’t fit, so they had it moved to the garage. Her older sister was taking piano lessons for awhile and began teaching her twin sister and her how to play. During the winter, they were out in that garage, gloves on, playing that piano.
Later, one Christmas Eve, they went to the Christmas program at the family church. When they came home, “ There was an organ in our living room!” Her mom and dad had arranged with Wally Pikal, where they bought it, to bring it that night while we were at church.
Vacek took a couple years of piano lessons with two teachers connected with St John’s Lutheran church in Cedar Mills Township. One of her teachers always had Vacek and her twin sister play hymns as part of there repertoire. They played a lot when growing up. When the organist at Immanuel Lutheran left, Vacek volunteered to play. She’s been doing it ever since.
Inspiration: “My dad always told us: ‘you do stuff because that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you are given a talent, you do it—not to get recognized, but to just do it.’”
Dorothy Stenberg, organist at Zion and Beckville Lutheran Churches in Litchfield: Grew up in Ladysmith, WI. her older sister played piano and organ. She learned to play from the Catholic nuns in the community. Sister Anthony was one of them. “I remember when I forgot my books for a contest my dad and I had to drive back to the church to pick up Sister Anthony. She couldn’t ride in the car alone with my dad so she had to bring another nun to ride with. I though that so strange. My dad. Why couldn’t she be with my dad?”
Stenberg went on to St Olaf College in Northfield, MN where she received her BA degree in home economics education. She taught in the 60’s in Hutchinson and played organ at Christ the King Lutheran Church there—their first organist. She then moved to Litchfield, teaching two years at the public school and then became education director at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. When two organists left the church, Stenberg volunteered.
Inspiration: My sister.
Barbara Eno, organist at 7th Day Adventist Church in Hutchinson as well as at New Journey Church, Hutchinson, All Saints Lutheran Church, Darwin and Ostmark Lutheran Church, Watkins: Always loved hearing the organ played. She played piano for a few years, and started to play the organ in early elementary school. Her classroom was next to the church and she was allowed to play on the church organ during recess. It was a pump organ. In sixth grade her parents bought her an organ. Eno’s first worship service was my sister’s wedding when she was in her early teens.”
Eno went on to study organ at Union College in Lincoln, NE, but chose to get her major in music education. She has been teaching piano and organ lessons since. She volunteered to play at the 7th Day Adventist Church when she moved to the area. She also is the music teacher at Northwoods Elementary School, Hutchinson.
Inspiration: The instrument itself.
Megan Gilles, organist at St Phillips Catholic Church, Litchfield and Svea Lutheran Church, Whitefield Township, Svea, MN: Started piano in early elementary school. She added organ in the 6th grade. She played for services in her home parish at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Fulda, MN—especially funerals. “I remember going to high school in the morning, letting the staff know I was going to play for a funeral. They didn’t think twice about it. I was automatically excused from the public school. “
Gilles went on to study organ at St John’s/St Ben’s Universities in St Joseph, MN where she got her BA degree in liturgical music. She went on at the same university to get her MA in liturgical studies. She has since been giving lessons in piano, voice and organ along with playing piano and organ at St Phillips and Svea.
Inspiration: “ I loved the feeling of a congregation singing to the accompaniment of the pipe organ.”
Sidebar information:
Ages of Players
Hutchinson/ Litchfield Survey: American Guild of Organist Survey
20’s 3% 20’s 6%
30’s 1% 30’s 6%
40’s 3% 40”s 7%
50’s 16% 50’s 14%
60’s 24% 60’s 33%
70’s 9% 70’s 25%
80’s 3% 80’s 8%
Honoring those that play the organ: