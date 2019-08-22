Longtime Litchfield baseball coach Jeff Wollin has been announced as a member of the 2019 Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.
With him as head coach of the Litchfield Dragons for 30 years, Wollin’s teams have won 368 games, including three conference championships, five sub-section championships, and four section runners-up. Overall, his record is 377-318 in 32 years as a head coach, which is tied for 30th on the all-time wins list in the state, according to the MSHSBCA website.
He has also coached the Litchfield VFW baseball team for 28 years, winning more than 400 games and qualifying for two state tournaments.
Wollin has also been director of the Litchfield Community Education baseball program and a Litchfield Baseball Association board member for 30 years. He also played 30 years of amateur baseball, including 17 with the Blues, and is a member of the Litchfield Baseball Hall of Fame.
He and the others in his Hall of Fame class received a plaque and the thanks of a stadium full of fans prior to the Twins playing the White Sox on Friday. Wollin said that it’s the first time that the coaches’ Hall of Fame class were honored at Target Field. They will officially enter the Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Minneapolis.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt