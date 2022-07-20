This past weekend many of us heard the parable of the Good Samaritan, one of the most well-known Gospel stories. For us who are so far removed from the culture of the time, it may be shocking to hear that it was extremely contrary to their expectations to have the adjective, good, in front of Samaritan. Jews and Samaritans were enemies. Jews considered Samaritans to be “half-breeds,” Jews who had intermixed with non-Jews. Jews also looked down on Samaritans as those who had lost the true practice of the faith. For example, Jews worshipped in Jerusalem, but Samaritans worshipped on Mount Gerizim. So racially and religiously, the Jews considered the Samaritans to be defective.
For Jesus to make a Samaritan the hero of the story would have been difficult to accept due to the prejudice his people had against Samaritans. Adding to the “hard to hear” aspect of the parable would have been the fact that religious leaders refused to help the injured Jew. They did not want to become unclean, and therefore unable to carry out their ritual duties in the temple, through touching blood or possibly a dead person.
It seems reasonable to assume that Samaritans had a similar prejudice against Jews since they were mutual enemies. This makes the over-the-top care given by the Good Samaritan to a Jew remarkable indeed.
Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan to answer the question, “Who is my neighbor?” Jews had traditionally thought only of their fellow Jews as their neighbors. Jesus’ story of a Samaritan being a neighbor to a Jew breaks down that divide.
We might ask ourselves who we often exclude from being “my neighbor.” Some have noted that many Americans have a great deal of sympathy toward the people of Ukraine who are predominantly white, but many of us lack a similar concern for those experiencing war in Yemen or South Sudan.
The Good Samaritan inconvenienced himself quite significantly to care for the needs of the Jew he did not know. How much am I willing to deviate from my plans to take care of others’ needs that I become aware of?
Before the internet became popular, we had to seek out information from various news sources to learn about natural disasters or other needs of those far from us. Now we have information from around the world instantaneously on our phones or computers. This deluge of news can create a quandary for us — which crises do I need to respond to? Most of us do not have the financial or emotional resources to respond to very many of the numerous needs we come to know about. When we cannot financially give to a particular need we can at least pray for the needs of those affected. Then we can imitate the compassion of the Good Samaritan.