Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling supporters saw a night of honors, but nothing in the way of dual meet wins during a triangular Friday at Litchfield High School.
The Charging Dragons fell short against Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 46-32 and Rocori 48-30.
“As we said to the team after both duals tonight, learning, gaining experience, is hard,” co-coach Dan Buker said. “Those lessons do not come easy and you can be doing a lot of correct things in a match, but the one mistake costs you big. Gaining that experience does not come easy or without a price. We also said the rest of our season will be determined by how quickly we learn from those mistakes.”
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield opened strong against GSL/LP, building a 21-6 lead on a pin by Evan Block at 106 pounds, and a decision by Gabe Nelson at 126, in addition to forfeit wins from Anton Cox at 113 and Anthony Briseno at 126.
But GSL/LP reeled off four pins, a major decision and a forfeit over the next several matches to gain a 40-26 lead before Tate Link earned a pin at 195 and Luis Serrato secured the Charging Dragons’ final points of the match with a forfeit at 285.
Rocori was the team who jumped out early in the nightcap, taking an 18-0 lead. Nelson got DCL on the board with a pin at 126, and Brandon Aho won by forfeit at 145 as the Charging Dragons drew to within 30-12. Chase Housman won by pin at 160, and Link earned a technical fall.
Logan Sander took a hard-fought 5-4 win at 195 and Serrato earned a pin to close DCL’s scoring.
Honoring seniors, Hall of Fame inductee
In the last home meet of the season for Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, the team honored its seniors and also celebrated one of the Litchfield wrestling program’s top wrestlers from the past.
Seniors Nelson, Victor Franco, Shelby Fischer Lund, Housman, Link and Sander were honored.
“These six guys have done a lot for our program over their careers and we are thankful for all they did for the Charging Dragons and know they will leave some big shoes to fill next season,” Buker said.
Prior to the last match of the night, featuring the Charging Dragons against Rocori, the Litchfield wrestling boosters also honored Joe Buschette with induction into the Litchfield Wrestling Hall of Fame. Buschette was a four-time all-conference wrestler, two-time section champion, three-time state meet entrant and two-time state place winner. The 2004 LHS graduate also wrestled on the Dragons team that won the 2003 Class AA state title. Buschette moved back to Litchfield in 20202 and volunteers with the DC/L youth wrestling program.