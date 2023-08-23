What does an author think about as they’re writing? Where do they draw inspiration from? Or maybe even what is their favorite genre? While people don’t always have the chance to ask an author these questions, they will during Western Novel Night. Aug. 30 at the Hutchinson Library.
Attendees for the monthly meeting will get a chance to meet and speak with Mark Mitten, the author of “Sipping Whiskey in a Shallow Grave,” while also participating in meaningful writing discussions and activities. Librarian Rachel Randell, founder of the club, encouraged people to come to hear the author speak and ask him questions, even if they aren’t writers.
Randell described Mitten as a “well-researched Western writer” and as an accomplished author who has presented at the library before she expects he’ll bring a lot of knowledge about the Western genre and about writing as a whole.
The Writer’s Book Club, started by Randell in April of 2023, brings together people with a similar goal of becoming better writers themselves.
The club meets the last Wednesday of every month to discuss what everyone has read and learned related to the theme for the month. The group also discusses current writing projects and ends the meeting with a 10-minute writing prompt.
The themes are chosen by Randell, but she said she tries to pick ones that interest members.
“The themes are a mix of what writers have expressed interest in, topics helpful to writers, and themes that might be new to the group,” she said. “Since April was national poetry month, poetry was the theme that month. Another theme was creativity. We have not had a genre-specific theme since then, and Western novels ended up falling into place for August.”
Because the month features a theme rather than a set book, people will come with a variety of different books to discuss at the meeting. And while Mitten’s book is certainly a suggested choice, not all people will have read it.
“Some members are reading a Louis L’Amour favorite of theirs, finally picking up a Western book that has been in their to-read pile, or trying another Western novel they found,” Randell said.
Anyone who writes or has an interest in writing can join the club, and they can check out the club’s website (https://www.hutchinson.lib.mn.us/creative-projects/) to see the theme and book suggestions for the month. Randell encourages anyone that is interested to attend the club as she said “if you write, you are a writer!”