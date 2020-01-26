If you’ve been on the internet lately, I’m sure you’ve seen many people’s “10-Year Challenge” photos and reflections on this past decade. It’s amazing to think about how much has happened in each of our lives in the last 10 years.
Weddings, jobs, losses, babies, travel, technology, divorces, friendships, moving, politics, hairstyles, perspectives, opportunities, experiences — a lot has happened.
In the spirit of the 10-Year Challenge, I thought it would be fun to take some time to see how United Way of McLeod County has moved through this past decade.
MILESTONES
- Created our Facebook page
- Delivered 97,913 books to 1,500 children in McLeod County
- First “Live United” photo shoot
- Hosted a military care package event for soldiers in Kuwait
- Supported 360 programs through grants
- Hosted events such as Power of the Purse, Bike United, Dueling Guitars, Rural Women Conference, Kickin’ it for McLeod County
- Went live on Facebook for the first time
- Started the United Way Activity Scholarship Program
- Hired our first high school intern
- Developed a new in-house website
BY THE NUMBERS
- $2.4 million: The amount raised through corporate, small business, public, employee, special event, in-kind and individual donations
- 60 percent: How much of the donations went directly to programs such as agency grants, Imagination Library and activity scholarships
- 22 percent: How much of the donations went to core mission support through fundraising and staff
- 18 percent: How much of the donations went to core mission support through human resources, finance and operations
- $292,000: The amount our largest campaign raised