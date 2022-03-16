Before the Hutchinson TigerBots Lego League team went to the Feb. 26 state championship, the young eight-member Park Elementary team expected to learn a lot, meet new people and see how far they could go.
The group of fourth- and fifth-grade students did not expect to walk away with a first-place win. Their victory did not come on the play field where robots from around the state competed to complete tasks in the most efficient manner possible, but in front of judges assessing their ability to think outside the box — and about boxes.
“The TigerBots were awarded first prize in the state for their creative presentation about their invention, the TigerBox,” said coach Jason Durheim. “A judge’s comment on their judging rubrics score sheet said, ‘Loved your skit! Great job on finding a fun, engaging, and creative way to communicate your solution and the value of your solution! ... Great job reaching out to experts and involving them in your design process and potential manufacturing process!’”
The invention of the TigerBox was the solution to a challenge presented to Lego League teams: Improve transportation and delivery infrastructure. The TigerBots decided to tackle the problem of packages sliding around and not stacking neatly when transported. The team designed reusable packages inspired by Legos that could be used by any company or individual.
Team member Jacob DeMeyer said his first state competition experience was confusing with so many teams to keep track of and so much to follow on the schedule.
“I was very nervous,” he said.
But the news that the team earned first place for its project made him, “really happy and proud.” Team member Gabe Magnuson echoed the statement, saying he was “happy, excited and proud.”
For the robotics portion of Lego League, teams took turns operating their robot on the table, navigating through obstacles and completing packaging-themed trials. Each team has the same obstacles to overcome, but the question is: Who built and programmed the robot most reliably able to complete the most objectives? Missions included an air drop, bridge orientation, cargo loading and unloading, and cargo delivery. In this category, the team scored 275 points from 10 of 18 missions available. It successfully completed 17 actions.
Teams are also evaluated on their core values and robot design, along with their creative solutions and robot performance. The overall winner at the Boston Scientific FLL Minnesota State Championship was Artificial Intelligence from Friends School of Minnesota.
“The TigerBots did really well at the state championship. I’m so proud of the amazing progress the team made this year,” Durheim said. “Can you believe that a team with 75% new and young ... members, and a new robot and programming app/language, went all the way to state and won first place for their creative presentation?”
The students weren’t alone in their recognition. Durheim was also awarded with the 2022 Minnesota First Lego League State Championship Coaching Award. It is given to one coach in the state each year by High Tech Kids, the nonprofit that organizes First robotics programs in the state. Durheim was chosen for his “extraordinary leadership” and his influence on the team.
Durheim’s seven years of coaching was acknowledged, as was his philosophy of “kids do the work” and seeing to it all team members were important.