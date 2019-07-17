Hutchinson boys and girls soccer players got to learn from some knowledgeable coaches as the annual British and Brazilian soccer camp came to town last week.
The week-long camp was open to kids ages 3 to 18, with everyone broken up into different age groups throughout the day. Campers learned soccer skills according to their level, received an individualized evaluation, as well as a free ball and jersey.
This was the eighth straight year the Hutchinson United Soccer Association partnered with Challenger Sports to bring the camp to town.